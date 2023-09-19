Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 4 4 0 0 13 1 12 Juventus 4 3 1 0 9 2 10 AC Milan 4 3 0 1 9 7 9 Lecce 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 ------------------------------ Napoli 4 3 0 1 8 5 7 ------------------------------ Frosinone 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 ------------------------------ Torino 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 Fiorentina 4 2 1 1 9 9 7 Verona 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Atalanta 4 2 0 2 8 5 6 Bologna 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 Roma 4 1 1 2 11 6 4 Genoa 4 2 0 2 4 7 4 Monza 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 Lazio 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 Udinese 4 0 3 1 1 4 3 Sassuolo 4 1 0 3 5 9 3 ------------------------------ Cagliari 4 0 2 2 1 4 2 Salernitana 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 Empoli 4 0 0 4 0 12 0 Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated