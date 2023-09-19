Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 4 4 0 0 13 1 12 Juventus 4 3 1 0 9 2 10 AC Milan 4 3 0 1 9 7 9 Lecce 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 ------------------------------ Napoli 4 3 0 1 8 5 7 ------------------------------ Frosinone 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 ------------------------------ Torino 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 Fiorentina 4 2 1 1 9 9 7 Verona 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Atalanta 4 2 0 2 8 5 6 Bologna 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 Roma 4 1 1 2 11 6 4 Genoa 4 2 0 2 4 7 4 Monza 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 Lazio 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 Udinese 4 0 3 1 1 4 3 Sassuolo 4 1 0 3 5 9 3 ------------------------------ Cagliari 4 0 2 2 1 4 2 Salernitana 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 Empoli 4 0 0 4 0 12 0 Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

42 minutes ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

2 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

2 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

2 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

2 hours ago
FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

2 hours ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

2 hours ago
 Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensifie ..

Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensified in Hafizabad

2 hours ago
 MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sust ..

MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sustainable forestry growth

2 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Compreh ..

UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Ag ..

3 hours ago
 Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous