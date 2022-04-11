Football: Italian Serie A table -- 1st update

UrduPoint.com

Published April 11, 2022

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AC Milan 31 20 7 4 56 29 67 Inter Milan 31 19 9 3 65 24 66 Napoli 32 20 6 6 58 26 66 Juventus 32 18 8 6 49 28 62 --------------------------- Roma 32 17 6 9 53 36 57 ----------------------- Lazio 32 16 7 9 64 47 55 ------------------------ Fiorentina 31 16 5 10 52 40 53 Atalanta 31 14 9 8 53 36 51 Sassuolo 32 12 10 10 58 52 46 Verona 32 12 9 11 56 49 45 Torino 30 10 8 12 35 30 38 Udinese 30 8 12 10 43 48 36 Bologna 30 9 7 14 32 44 34 Empoli 32 8 10 14 41 56 34 Spezia 32 9 6 17 32 54 33 Sampdoria 31 8 5 18 39 52 29 Cagliari 32 5 10 17 30 61 25 ----------------------------- Venezia 31 5 7 19 26 57 22 Genoa 32 2 16 14 24 52 22 Salernitana 30 3 7 20 23 68 16 Notes: Top four teams qualify for 2022/2023 Champions League group stage; Fifth-placed team qualifies for Europa League; Sixth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; Bottom three teams relegated

