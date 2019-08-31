UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's 1600GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bologna 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Inter Milan 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Lazio 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Napoli 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 Atalanta 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Torino 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Juventus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Udinese 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 AC Milan 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Brescia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Roma 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 Genoa 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 Verona 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Fiorentina 1 0 0 1 3 4 0 Sassuolo 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Cagliari 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Parma 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Sampdoria 1 0 0 1 0 3 0Lecce 1 0 0 1 0 4 0SPAL 2 0 0 2 2 4 0

Related Topics

Roma Parma Bologna Cagliari Verona Genoa Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Chief Minister,Governor & Naeem-ul-Haq discuss Kas ..

4 minutes ago

Number of house allotments, vacation from illegal ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government had made the ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister highlighting Kashmir issue internat ..

4 minutes ago

Qasim Khan Suri arrives Maldives to attend SDGs su ..

21 minutes ago

Over 10 People Feared Dead in Explosion in Afghan ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.