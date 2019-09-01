Football: Italian Serie A table

(@imziishan)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's 1600GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bologna 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Inter Milan 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Lazio 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Napoli 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 Atalanta 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Torino 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Juventus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Udinese 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 AC Milan 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Brescia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Roma 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 Genoa 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 Verona 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Fiorentina 1 0 0 1 3 4 0 Sassuolo 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Cagliari 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Parma 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Sampdoria 1 0 0 1 0 3 0Lecce 1 0 0 1 0 4 0SPAL 2 0 0 2 2 4 0

