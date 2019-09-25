Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 5 4 1 0 9 5 13 Inter Milan 4 4 0 0 9 1 12 Napoli 4 3 0 1 13 8 9 Roma 4 2 2 0 10 7 8 Lazio 4 2 1 1 7 3 7 Atalanta 4 2 1 1 9 8 7 Bologna 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 Sassuolo 4 2 0 2 10 7 6 Cagliari 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 Torino 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 AC Milan 4 2 0 2 2 3 6 Brescia 5 2 0 3 6 7 6 Verona 5 1 2 2 3 4 5 Genoa 4 1 1 2 7 9 4 Udinese 5 1 1 3 2 5 4 Parma 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 SPAL 4 1 0 3 4 8 3 Lecce 4 1 0 3 3 10 3Sampdoria 4 1 0 3 2 9 3Fiorentina 4 0 2 2 6 8 2

