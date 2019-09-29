Football: Italian Serie A Table
Milan, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 6 6 0 0 13 2 18 Juventus 6 5 1 0 11 5 16 Atalanta 6 4 1 1 15 9 13 Napoli 6 4 0 2 15 10 12 Roma 6 3 2 1 11 9 11 Lazio 6 3 1 2 11 4 10 Cagliari 5 3 0 2 8 5 9 Torino 5 3 0 2 8 7 9 Bologna 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 Udinese 6 2 1 3 3 5 7 Parma 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 AC Milan 5 2 0 3 3 5 6 Sassuolo 6 2 0 4 11 12 6 Brescia 6 2 0 4 7 9 6 Lecce 6 2 0 4 6 12 6 Fiorentina 5 1 2 2 8 9 5 Verona 5 1 2 2 3 4 5 Genoa 6 1 2 3 7 13 5SPAL 6 1 0 5 5 13 3Sampdoria 6 1 0 5 4 14 3