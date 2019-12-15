UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sun 15th December 2019

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 16 12 3 1 29 16 39 Inter Milan 15 12 2 1 31 13 38 Lazio 15 10 3 2 36 15 33 Cagliari 15 8 5 2 31 19 29 Roma 15 8 5 2 26 15 29 Atalanta 16 8 4 4 38 25 28 Parma 16 7 3 6 23 19 24 Napoli 16 5 6 5 25 21 21 Torino 16 6 3 7 21 24 21 AC Milan 15 6 2 7 16 19 20 Bologna 16 5 4 7 24 27 19 Hellas Verona 16 5 4 7 17 20 19 Fiorentina 15 4 4 7 19 23 16 Sassuolo 14 4 3 7 26 27 15 Lecce 16 3 6 7 20 32 15 Sampdoria 16 4 3 9 13 25 15 Udinese 16 4 3 9 11 27 15 Brescia 15 4 1 10 14 26 13Genoa 16 2 5 9 17 31 11SPAL 15 2 3 10 9 22 9

