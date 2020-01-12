UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 19 14 4 1 40 16 46 Juventus 18 14 3 1 35 17 45 Lazio 18 13 3 2 41 17 42 Roma 18 10 5 3 33 19 35 Atalanta 19 10 5 4 49 26 35 Cagliari 19 8 5 6 33 29 29 Torino 19 8 3 8 25 26 27 Parma 18 7 4 7 24 25 25 AC Milan 19 7 4 8 18 24 25 Napoli 19 6 6 7 28 26 24 Udinese 19 7 3 9 17 28 24 Bologna 19 6 5 8 28 31 23 Hellas Verona 17 6 4 7 19 20 22 Fiorentina 19 5 6 8 23 29 21 Sassuolo 19 5 4 10 30 34 19 Sampdoria 19 5 4 10 19 28 19 Lecce 18 3 6 9 22 36 15 Genoa 18 3 5 10 19 36 14Brescia 19 4 2 13 17 36 14SPAL 19 3 3 13 12 29 12

Related Topics

Roma Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Sunday Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches ‘Smart Supplier’ app

19 minutes ago

Formation of &quot;Emirates Council for Food Secur ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

2 hours ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

2 hours ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.