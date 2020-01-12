Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:30 PM
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 19 14 4 1 40 16 46 Juventus 18 14 3 1 35 17 45 Lazio 18 13 3 2 41 17 42 Roma 18 10 5 3 33 19 35 Atalanta 19 10 5 4 49 26 35 Cagliari 19 8 5 6 33 29 29 Torino 19 8 3 8 25 26 27 Parma 18 7 4 7 24 25 25 AC Milan 19 7 4 8 18 24 25 Napoli 19 6 6 7 28 26 24 Udinese 19 7 3 9 17 28 24 Bologna 19 6 5 8 28 31 23 Hellas Verona 17 6 4 7 19 20 22 Fiorentina 19 5 6 8 23 29 21 Sassuolo 19 5 4 10 30 34 19 Sampdoria 19 5 4 10 19 28 19 Lecce 18 3 6 9 22 36 15 Genoa 18 3 5 10 19 36 14Brescia 19 4 2 13 17 36 14SPAL 19 3 3 13 12 29 12