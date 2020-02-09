UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 22 17 3 2 43 21 54 Inter Milan 22 15 6 1 44 18 51 Lazio 22 15 5 2 52 20 50 Atalanta 23 12 6 5 61 31 42 Roma 23 11 6 6 42 30 39 Bologna 23 9 6 8 37 36 33 Cagliari 22 8 8 6 38 34 32 Parma 22 9 5 8 31 29 32 AC Milan 22 9 5 8 23 27 32 Hellas Verona 22 8 7 7 26 23 31 Napoli 22 8 6 8 34 31 30 Torino 23 8 3 12 27 42 27 Sassuolo 22 7 5 10 36 37 26 Fiorentina 23 6 7 10 26 34 25 Udinese 22 7 3 12 19 35 24 Sampdoria 23 6 5 12 25 38 23 Lecce 22 4 7 11 27 42 19 Genoa 22 3 7 12 23 43 16Brescia 22 4 3 15 20 41 15SPAL 22 4 3 15 16 38 15

