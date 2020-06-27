UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 28 22 3 3 56 24 69 Lazio 27 19 5 3 62 26 62 Inter Milan 27 17 7 3 54 28 58 Atalanta 27 16 6 5 77 37 54 --------------------------------- Roma 27 14 6 7 53 36 48 Napoli 27 12 6 9 43 36 42 --------------------------------- Parma 27 11 6 10 37 33 39 AC Milan 27 11 6 10 32 35 39 Hellas Verona 27 10 8 9 31 29 38 Cagliari 27 9 8 10 43 42 35 Bologna 27 9 7 11 38 44 34 Sassuolo 27 9 6 12 45 46 33 Fiorentina 27 7 10 10 33 37 31 Torino 27 9 4 14 30 46 31 Udinese 27 7 7 13 21 38 28 Sampdoria 27 7 5 15 30 48 26 Genoa 28 6 8 14 34 53 26 --------------------------------- Lecce 28 6 7 15 35 64 25 SPAL 27 5 3 19 20 45 18 Brescia 28 4 6 18 25 52 18 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

