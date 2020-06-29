UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mon 29th June 2020

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 28 22 3 3 56 24 69 Lazio 28 20 5 3 64 27 65 Inter Milan 27 17 7 3 54 28 58 Atalanta 28 17 6 5 80 39 57 ---------------------------- Roma 28 14 6 8 53 38 48 Napoli 28 13 6 9 46 37 45 --------------------------- AC Milan 28 12 6 10 34 35 42 Parma 27 11 6 10 37 33 39 Hellas Verona 28 10 9 9 34 32 39 Cagliari 28 10 8 10 47 44 38 Bologna 28 10 7 11 40 45 37 Sassuolo 28 9 7 12 48 49 34 Fiorentina 28 7 10 11 34 39 31 Torino 28 9 4 15 32 50 31 Udinese 28 7 7 14 23 41 28 Genoa 28 6 8 14 34 53 26 Sampdoria 28 7 5 16 31 50 26 ------------------------------ Lecce 28 6 7 15 35 64 25 Brescia 28 4 6 18 25 52 18 SPAL 28 5 3 20 21 48 18 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

