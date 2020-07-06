UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 30 24 3 3 63 26 75 Lazio 30 21 5 4 66 31 68 Inter Milan 30 19 7 4 64 31 64 Atalanta 30 19 6 5 83 39 63 ----------------------- Roma 29 14 6 9 53 40 48 AC Milan 30 13 7 10 39 37 46 -------------------------- Napoli 29 13 6 10 46 39 45 Hellas Verona 30 11 9 10 37 36 42 Bologna 30 11 8 11 43 48 41 Sassuolo 30 11 7 12 55 52 40 Cagliari 30 10 9 11 48 46 39 Parma 30 11 6 13 41 40 39 Fiorentina 30 8 10 12 37 43 34 Sampdoria 30 9 5 16 36 51 32 Udinese 30 8 8 14 27 43 32 Torino 30 9 4 17 34 56 31 Genoa 30 6 9 15 37 58 27 ------------------------ Lecce 30 6 7 17 38 70 25 Brescia 30 5 6 19 27 58 21 SPAL 30 5 4 21 23 53 19 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

