Football: Italian Serie A Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Wednesday's late matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 32 24 4 4 67 32 76 Atalanta 33 21 7 5 93 43 70 Inter Milan 32 20 8 4 68 34 68 Lazio 32 21 5 6 68 35 68 ------------------------ Roma 32 16 6 10 59 43 54 Napoli 33 15 8 10 53 44 53 ---------------------------- AC Milan 33 15 8 10 48 42 53 Sassuolo 32 13 7 12 59 54 46 Hellas Verona 32 11 11 10 40 39 44 Bologna 33 11 10 12 47 52 43 Cagliari 33 10 11 12 48 49 41 Parma 33 11 7 15 45 47 40 Sampdoria 33 11 5 17 42 54 38 Fiorentina 32 8 12 12 38 44 36 Udinese 32 9 8 15 31 46 35 Torino 32 10 4 18 38 60 34 Genoa 32 7 9 16 40 60 30 ------------------------ Lecce 32 7 8 17 40 71 29 Brescia 33 5 6 22 30 70 21 SPAL 32 5 4 23 23 58 19 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

