Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Thursday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 33 24 5 4 70 35 77 Atalanta 33 21 7 5 93 43 70 Lazio 33 21 6 6 68 35 69 Inter Milan 32 20 8 4 68 34 68 ------------------------ Roma 33 17 6 10 61 44 57 Napoli 33 15 8 10 53 44 53 ---------------------------- AC Milan 33 15 8 10 48 42 53 Sassuolo 33 13 8 12 62 57 47 Hellas Verona 33 11 11 11 41 41 44 Bologna 33 11 10 12 47 52 43 Cagliari 33 10 11 12 48 49 41 Parma 33 11 7 15 45 47 40 Fiorentina 33 9 12 12 41 45 39 Sampdoria 33 11 5 17 42 54 38 Torino 33 11 4 18 41 60 37 Udinese 33 9 9 15 31 46 36 Genoa 33 7 9 17 40 63 30 ------------------------ Lecce 33 7 8 18 41 74 29 Brescia 33 5 6 22 30 70 21 SPAL 32 5 4 23 23 58 19 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

