Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 33 24 5 4 70 35 77 Inter Milan 33 21 8 4 72 34 71 Atalanta 34 21 8 5 94 44 71 Lazio 33 21 6 6 68 35 69 ------------------------ Roma 33 17 6 10 61 44 57 Napoli 33 15 8 10 53 44 53 ---------------------------- AC Milan 33 15 8 10 48 42 53 Sassuolo 34 13 9 12 63 58 48 Hellas Verona 34 11 12 11 42 42 45 Bologna 33 11 10 12 47 52 43 Cagliari 34 10 12 12 49 50 42 Parma 33 11 7 15 45 47 40 Fiorentina 33 9 12 12 41 45 39 Sampdoria 33 11 5 17 42 54 38 Torino 33 11 4 18 41 60 37 Udinese 33 9 9 15 31 46 36 Genoa 33 7 9 17 40 63 30 ------------------------ Lecce 33 7 8 18 41 74 29 Brescia 33 5 6 22 30 70 21 SPAL 33 5 4 24 23 62 19 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated