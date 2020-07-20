Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 33 24 5 4 70 35 77 Inter Milan 33 21 8 4 72 34 71 Atalanta 34 21 8 5 94 44 71 Lazio 33 21 6 6 68 35 69 ------------------------ Roma 33 17 6 10 61 44 57 Napoli 34 16 8 10 55 45 56 ---------------------------- AC Milan 34 16 8 10 53 43 56 Sassuolo 34 13 9 12 63 58 48 Hellas Verona 34 11 12 11 42 42 45 Bologna 34 11 10 13 48 57 43 Cagliari 34 10 12 12 49 50 42 Fiorentina 34 10 12 12 43 45 42 Sampdoria 34 12 5 17 45 56 41 Parma 34 11 7 16 47 50 40 Torino 34 11 4 19 41 62 37 Udinese 34 9 9 16 32 48 36 Genoa 34 8 9 17 42 64 33 ------------------------ Lecce 34 7 8 19 42 76 29 Brescia 34 6 6 22 32 71 24 SPAL 34 5 4 25 24 64 19 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated