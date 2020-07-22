UrduPoint.com
Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Tuesday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 34 25 5 4 72 36 80 Atalanta 35 22 8 5 95 44 74 Inter Milan 34 21 9 4 74 36 72 Lazio 34 21 6 7 69 37 69 ------------------------ Roma 34 17 7 10 63 46 58 Napoli 34 16 8 10 55 45 56 ---------------------------- AC Milan 34 16 8 10 53 43 56 Sassuolo 34 13 9 12 63 58 48 Hellas Verona 34 11 12 11 42 42 45 Bologna 35 11 10 14 48 58 43 Cagliari 34 10 12 12 49 50 42 Fiorentina 34 10 12 12 43 45 42 Sampdoria 34 12 5 17 45 56 41 Parma 34 11 7 16 47 50 40 Torino 34 11 4 19 41 62 37 Udinese 34 9 9 16 32 48 36 Genoa 34 8 9 17 42 64 33 ------------------------ Lecce 34 7 8 19 42 76 29 Brescia 34 6 6 22 32 71 24 SPAL 34 5 4 25 24 64 19 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

