Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table before Thursday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 35 25 5 5 73 38 80 Atalanta 35 22 8 5 95 44 74 Inter Milan 35 21 10 4 74 36 73 Lazio 34 21 6 7 69 37 69 ------------------------ Roma 35 18 7 10 69 47 61 AC Milan 35 17 8 10 55 44 59 ---------------------------- Napoli 35 16 8 11 56 47 56 Sassuolo 35 13 9 13 64 60 48 Hellas Verona 35 11 13 11 43 43 46 Fiorentina 35 10 13 12 43 45 43 Parma 35 12 7 16 49 51 43 Bologna 35 11 10 14 48 58 43 Cagliari 34 10 12 12 49 50 42 Sampdoria 35 12 5 18 46 58 41 Udinese 35 10 9 16 34 49 39 Torino 35 11 5 19 42 63 38 Genoa 35 9 9 17 44 65 36 ------------------------ Lecce 35 8 8 19 45 77 32 Brescia 35 6 6 23 33 74 24 -- relegated SPAL 35 5 4 26 25 70 19 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

