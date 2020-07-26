UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 35 25 5 5 73 38 80 Atalanta 36 22 9 5 96 45 75 Inter Milan 35 21 10 4 74 36 73 Lazio 35 22 6 7 71 38 72 ------------------------ Roma 35 18 7 10 69 47 61 AC Milan 36 17 9 10 56 45 60 ---------------------------- Napoli 35 16 8 11 56 47 56 Sassuolo 35 13 9 13 64 60 48 Hellas Verona 35 11 13 11 43 43 46 Parma 36 13 7 16 51 52 46 Fiorentina 35 10 13 12 43 45 43 Bologna 35 11 10 14 48 58 43 Cagliari 35 10 12 13 50 52 42 Sampdoria 35 12 5 18 46 58 41 Udinese 35 10 9 16 34 49 39 Torino 35 11 5 19 42 63 38 Genoa 35 9 9 17 44 65 36 ------------------------ Lecce 35 8 8 19 45 77 32 Brescia 36 6 6 24 34 76 24 -- relegated SPAL 35 5 4 26 25 70 19 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Roma Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

2 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

2 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

28 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

29 minutes ago

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Sp ..

29 minutes ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.