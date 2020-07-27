Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 35 25 5 5 73 38 80 Inter Milan 36 22 10 4 77 36 76 Atalanta 36 22 9 5 96 45 75 Lazio 35 22 6 7 71 38 72 ------------------------ Roma 35 18 7 10 69 47 61 AC Milan 36 17 9 10 56 45 60 ---------------------------- Napoli 36 17 8 11 58 47 59 Sassuolo 36 13 9 14 64 62 48 Hellas Verona 35 11 13 11 43 43 46 Parma 36 13 7 16 51 52 46 Bologna 36 12 10 14 51 60 46 Fiorentina 35 10 13 12 43 45 43 Cagliari 35 10 12 13 50 52 42 Sampdoria 35 12 5 18 46 58 41 Udinese 35 10 9 16 34 49 39 Torino 35 11 5 19 42 63 38 Genoa 36 9 9 18 44 68 36 ------------------------ Lecce 36 8 8 20 47 80 32 Brescia 36 6 6 24 34 76 24 -- relegated SPAL 35 5 4 26 25 70 19 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated