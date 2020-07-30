Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table before Wednesday's late matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 36 26 5 5 75 38 83 -- champions Inter Milan 37 23 10 4 79 36 79 Atalanta 37 23 9 5 98 46 78 Lazio 37 24 6 7 78 39 78 ------------------------ Roma 36 19 7 10 71 48 64 AC Milan 37 18 9 10 60 46 63 ---------------------------- Napoli 37 17 8 12 58 49 59 Sassuolo 37 14 9 14 69 62 51 Hellas Verona 37 12 13 12 47 48 49 Bologna 36 12 10 14 51 60 46 Parma 37 13 7 17 52 54 46 Fiorentina 36 10 13 13 44 47 43 Cagliari 36 10 12 14 50 53 42 Udinese 37 11 9 17 36 51 42 Sampdoria 37 12 5 20 47 64 41 Torino 36 11 6 19 43 64 39 Genoa 37 9 9 19 44 73 36 ------------------------ Lecce 37 9 8 20 49 81 35 Brescia 37 6 6 25 34 78 24 -- relegated SPAL 37 5 5 27 26 74 20 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated