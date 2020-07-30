UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A table before Wednesday's late matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Juventus 36 26 5 5 75 38 83 -- champions Inter Milan 37 23 10 4 79 36 79 Atalanta 37 23 9 5 98 46 78 Lazio 37 24 6 7 78 39 78 ------------------------ Roma 36 19 7 10 71 48 64 AC Milan 37 18 9 10 60 46 63 ---------------------------- Napoli 37 17 8 12 58 49 59 Sassuolo 37 14 9 14 69 62 51 Hellas Verona 37 12 13 12 47 48 49 Bologna 36 12 10 14 51 60 46 Parma 37 13 7 17 52 54 46 Fiorentina 36 10 13 13 44 47 43 Cagliari 36 10 12 14 50 53 42 Udinese 37 11 9 17 36 51 42 Sampdoria 37 12 5 20 47 64 41 Torino 36 11 6 19 43 64 39 Genoa 37 9 9 19 44 73 36 ------------------------ Lecce 37 9 8 20 49 81 35 Brescia 37 6 6 25 34 78 24 -- relegated SPAL 37 5 5 27 26 74 20 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League; fifth and sixth qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Roma Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

2 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.