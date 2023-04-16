Football legends Ronaldinho, Steven Gerrard, Cafu appear in new Champions League ad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) -:Football legends Ronaldinho, Steven Gerrard, and Cafu all appear in a new UEFA Champions League ad for Turkish Airlines, the official sponsor of the tournament.

Brazilian freestyler Adonias Fonseca stars in the commercial, which shows his character's adventures in the cities hosting the quarterfinals: London, Manchester, Madrid, Milan, Naples, Munich, and Lisbon.

The tv spot ends at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, where the UEFA Champions League final will take place on June 10.

Several famed Istanbul landmarks are featured in the ad, including Galata Tower, Camlica Mosque, Sultanahmet Square, and the Hagia Sophia Mosque.

Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Cafu also both show up in the ad, along with their compatriot Adonias Fonseca.

Ronaldinho became famous for his show-stopping moves on the football pitch and his lead role in the beginning of a banner run for Barcelona.

The decorated player enjoyed success on both the club and international level as he helped bag the 1999 Copa America, 2002 FIFA World Cup, and 2006 UEFA Champions League.

He was also awarded the 2005 Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual award for football players, given to the best player each year.

Cafu is the most-capped player for the Brazil national team with 142 appearances. He helped his national team bag two FIFA World Cups and two Copa America titles.

Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard also appears in the ad.