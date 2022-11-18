Football moves centre-stage after troubled World Cup build-up

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :After a 12-year build-up engulfed by a desert storm of controversy, the World Cup finally kicks off in Qatar on Sunday with Lionel Messi aiming to crown his glittering career by winning football's greatest prize.

The first ever World Cup held in the Arab world -- and the first staged outside of the northern hemisphere's summer window -- gets under way at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, where hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Group A.

It marks the start of a month-long footballing extravaganza that embattled Qatari organisers desperately hope will be remembered for events on the field rather than off it.

So far talk of the tournament proper has struggled to emerge from the long shadow cast by allegations of corruption, mistreatment of migrant workers and criticism of Qatar's human rights record.

Yet there are enough storylines to suggest that the 2022 finals may prove to be every bit as engrossing as past editions once the action does get under way this weekend.

Perhaps the most intriguing concerns Argentina and their captain Messi, who at the age of 35 is playing in his fifth and final World Cup.