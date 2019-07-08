UrduPoint.com
Football: No Changes For Brazil-Peru Copa America Final

Mon 08th July 2019

Rio de Janeiro, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Brazil coach Tite and Peru counterpart Ricardo Gareca made no changes to their teams for Sunday's Copa America final at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.

Both aligned the exact same starting XI line-ups that played in the semi-finals earlier in the week.

It means Everton, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus remain up front for hosts Brazil, while Peru's veteran captain Palo Guerrero leads the line for his side.

Brazil are looking to win a ninth Copa title and their first major trophy in 12 years.

Peru are aiming for only their third Copa success, having last triumphed in 1975.

Brazil beat arch-rivals Argentina 2-0 in the semi-finals while Peru shocked the outgoing champions Chile 3-0.

Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson; Dani Alves (capt), Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casimiro, Arthur, Philippe Coutinho; Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus.

Coach: Tite Peru Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Christian Cueva; Edison Flores, Paolo Guerrero (capt), Andre Carrillo.

Coach: Ricardo Gareca (ARG) Referee: Roberto Tobar (CHI)

