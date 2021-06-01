Football: Past European Championship winners

Paris, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Former winners of the European Championship ahead of the start of Euro 2020, postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, on June 11: 2016: Portugal 2012: Spain 2008: Spain 2004: Greece 2000: France 1996: Germany 1992: Denmark 1988: Netherlands 1984: France 1980: West Germany 1976: Czechoslovakia 1972: West Germany 1968: Italy1964: Spain1960: Soviet Union