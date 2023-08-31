Football: Pots For UEFA Champions League Draw
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 09:50 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Pots for the draw for this season's UEFA Champions League group stage, which takes place in Monaco on Thursday from 1600 GMT: Pot One: Manchester City (ENG/holders) Sevilla (ESP/Europa League winners) Barcelona (ESP) Napoli (ITA) Bayern Munich (GER) Feyenoord (NED) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Benfica (POR) Pot Two: Real Madrid (ESP) Manchester United (ENG) Inter Milan (ITA) Borussia Dortmund (GER) Atletico Madrid (ESP) RB Leipzig (GER) Porto (POR) Arsenal (ENG) Pot Three: Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) PSV Eindhoven (NED) AC Milan (ITA) Braga (POR) Lazio (ITA) Red Star Belgrade (SRB) FC Copenhagen (DEN) Pot Four: Real Sociedad (ESP) Galatasaray (TUR) Celtic (SCO) Newcastle United (ENG) Union Berlin (GER) Lens (FRA)Royal Antwerp (BEL)Young Boys (SUI)