Football: Premier League Fixtures
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Fixtures ahead of the restart of the Premier League on Wednesday (all times GMT): Wednesday Aston Villa v Sheffield United (1700), Manchester City v Arsenal (1915) Friday Norwich v Southampton (1700), Tottenham v Manchester United (1915) Saturday Watford v Leicester (1130), Brighton v Arsenal (1400), West Ham v Wolves (1630), Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (1845) Sunday Newcastle v Sheffield United (1300), Aston Villa v Chelsea (1515), Everton v Liverpool (1800)MondayManchester City v Burnley (1900)