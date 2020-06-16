UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Premier League Fixtures

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Football: Premier League fixtures

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Fixtures ahead of the restart of the Premier League on Wednesday (all times GMT): Wednesday Aston Villa v Sheffield United (1700), Manchester City v Arsenal (1915) Friday Norwich v Southampton (1700), Tottenham v Manchester United (1915) Saturday Watford v Leicester (1130), Brighton v Arsenal (1400), West Ham v Wolves (1630), Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (1845) Sunday Newcastle v Sheffield United (1300), Aston Villa v Chelsea (1515), Everton v Liverpool (1800)MondayManchester City v Burnley (1900)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Sheffield Norwich Brighton Manchester United Sunday All Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

8 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

9 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.