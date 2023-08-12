Open Menu

Football: Premier League Result

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 09:30 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :English Premier League result on Friday: Burnley 0 Manchester City 3 (Haaland 4, 36, Rodri 75) Playing Saturday (all times GMT) Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (1130), Bournemouth v West Ham, Brighton v Luton, Everton v Fulham, Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (all 1400), Newcastle v Aston Villa (1630) Sunday Brentford v Tottenham (1300), Chelsea v Liverpool (1530) MondayManchester United v Wolves (1900)

