Football: Real Madrid Factfile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Football: Real Madrid factfile

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Factfile on Real Madrid after they were crowned champions of La Liga 2019/2020 on Thursday: Full name: Real Madrid Club de Futbol Nicknames: Los Blancos ('The Whites'), Los Merengues ('The Meringues') Founded: 1902 Colour: White President: Florentino Perez (2000-2006 and 2009-present) Coach: Zinedine Zidane (January 2016-May 2018 and March 2019-present) Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu Capacity: 81,000 Typical team 2019/2020: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Hazard Honours Champions League/European Cup: 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) UEFA Cup/Europa League: 2 (1985, 1986) European Super Cup: 3 (2002, 2014, 2016) Intercontinental Cup: 3 (1960, 1998, 2002) Club World Cup: 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) La Liga: 34 (1932, 1933, 1954, 1955, 1957, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020) Copa del Rey: 19 (1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1917, 1934, 1936, 1946, 1947, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1989, 1993, 2011, 2014) Spanish Super Cup: 11 (1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020) Spanish League Cup: 1 (1985) afp

More Stories From Miscellaneous

