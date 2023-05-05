Football: Recent Italian Serie A Champions
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 02:00 AM
Milan, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :List of recent Serie A champions after Napoli clinched their first title since 1990 on Thursday: 2023: Napoli 2022: AC Milan 2021: Inter Milan 2020: Juventus 2019: Juventus 2018: Juventus 2017: Juventus 2016: Juventus 2015: Juventus 2014: Juventus Multiple top-flight champions: 36 titles: Juventus 19: Inter Milan, AC Milan 9: Genoa 7: Bologna, Torino, Pro Vercelli3: Napoli, Roma2: Fiorentina, Lazio