- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: Scottish Cup Result
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Scottish Cup result on Saturday: Semi-final Falkirk 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 (McKay 7-pen, 53, MacKay 34) Playing SundayRangers v Celtic (1230 GMT)afp
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan meets with FIA President
UAE evacuation plane carrying its citizens, nationals of various countries, and ..
COP28 UAE Higher Committee reviews strategic priorities and progress on upcoming ..
UAE-registered boat BAYANAT completes worldâ€™s circumnavigation with a podium f ..
AI research and development central to UAEâ€™s economic diversification, sustain ..
Sultan AlNeyadi makes history as the first Arab astronaut to complete a spacewal ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
China's Jiangsu sees GDP up 4.7 pct in Q12 hours ago
-
Japan to downgrade legal status of COVID-19 on May 82 hours ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.71 pct lower2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Tuesday2 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 6.8847 against USD Tuesday2 hours ago
-
US stock exchanges close over 1% lower2 hours ago
-
Pope warns against indifference, meets refugees in Orban's Hungary3 hours ago
-
Diplomats from 14 countries visit Xinjiang3 hours ago
-
Combative Erdogan returns from three-day campaign absence3 hours ago
-
Poland seizes Russian high school building in Warsaw3 hours ago
-
Türkiye gets back 1,800-year-old tomb stele from Italy3 hours ago
-
Average London rents hit new record high: Report4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.