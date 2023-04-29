UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Cup Result

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Football: Scottish Cup result

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Scottish Cup result on Saturday: Semi-final Falkirk 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 (McKay 7-pen, 53, MacKay 34) Playing SundayRangers v Celtic (1230 GMT)afp

