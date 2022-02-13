UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Cup Results

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Football: Scottish Cup results

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Scottish Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra time): 5th rd Hearts 0 Livingston 0 aet - Hearts win 4-3 on penalties Motherwell 2 Aberdeen 1 Partick Thistle 0 Dundee United 1 St Mirren 4 Kelty Hearts 0 Annan Athletic 0 Rangers 3 Playing Sunday (all times GMT) Arbroath v Hibernian (1230), Celtic v Raith Rovers (1600) MondayPeterhead v Dundee (1945)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

