- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: Scottish League Cup Final Result
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 12:50 AM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :result of the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday: At Hampden ParkRangers 1 (Morelos 64) Celtic 2 (Furuhashi 44, 56)
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye
Syrian President receives UAE Parliament's delegation
Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon
UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements
64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022
Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table10 minutes ago
-
UN food-agency chief tells of 'apocalyptic' scenes in quake-hit Turkiye, Syria39 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update49 minutes ago
-
In Nigeria, voters set on defending a free election59 minutes ago
-
Cholera threatens over 1 billion people in 43 countries, including Pakistan: WHO59 minutes ago
-
UN adviser slams genocide denial in Bosnia, says its preventing reconciliation59 minutes ago
-
In Nigeria, voters set on defending a free election2 hours ago
-
Cholera threatens over 1 billion people in 43 countries, including Pakistan: WHO2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results3 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League result3 hours ago
-
PAL to launch anthology 'North American Women Poets' tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Goggia claims Crans-Montana downhill after World Championships woe5 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.