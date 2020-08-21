Football: Scottish Premiership Result
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:00 AM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership result on Thursday: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 1 (Hedges 82)
