Football: Scottish Premiership Result
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:10 AM
Glasgow, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership result on Wednesday: St Mirren 1 (Erwin 3) Celtic 2 (Duffy 21, Forrest 36)
