Football: Scottish Premiership Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:00 AM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership result on Tuesday: Dundee United 2 (Appere 9, Shankland 53) St Johnstone 2 (Melamed 16, Kane 38) Played Monday Celtic 1 (Turnbull 81) Hibernian 1 (Nisbet 90+1) Sunday Aberdeen 1 (Kennedy 67) Rangers 2 (Morelos 32, 50) Livingston 3 (Robinson 9, Forrest 81, Hamilton 90) Ross County 1 (Lakin 28) SaturdayKilmarnock 2 (Kiltie 36, 63) Hamilton 0St Mirren 1 (McGrath 79-pen) Motherwell 1 (Cole 27)