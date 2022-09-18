Football: Scottish Premiership Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM
Glasgow, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Early Scottish Premiership result on Sunday: St Mirren 2 (O'Hara 43, Ayunga 53) Celtic 0 Playing later Motherwell v Hearts (1400 GMT) Played Saturday Hibernian 3 (Boyle 45+1-pen, Campbell 62, 73) Aberdeen 1 (Lopes 4) Livingston 1 (Montano 25) Kilmarnock 0Rangers 2 (Colak 8, 49) Dundee United 1 (Smith 59)St Johnstone 0 Ross County 0