Football: Scottish Premiership Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2022 | 10:50 PM
Glasgow, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership result on Sunday: Kilmarnock 2 (Stokes 47, Lafferty 59) Hearts 2 (Humphrys 62, Atkinson 90+4) Played Saturday Dundee United 4 (Behich 41, Watt 45, McGrath 73-pen, McCrorie 82-og) Aberdeen 0 Hibernian 1 (Porteous 67) Motherwell 0 Livingston 0 Ross County 1 (Edwards 73)Rangers 4 (Colak 4, 73, Tavernier 30-pen, Sakala 90) St Mirren 0St Johnstone 1 (Mitchell 90+3) Celtic 2 (Considine 42-og, Giakoumakis 90+5)