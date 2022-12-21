- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: Scottish Premiership Result
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 08:50 AM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership result on Tuesday: Aberdeen 2 (Lopes 45, Clarkson 53) Rangers 3 (Sakala 12, Arfield 90+5, 90+7) Playing WednesdayCeltic v Livingston (1945 GMT)
Related Topics
Recent Stories
World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines
Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..
'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling
Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..
Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow
Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Vega-C rocket lost shortly after lift-off in French Guiana8 minutes ago
-
Two dead after powerful quake hits California8 minutes ago
-
Trump's tax returns to be released by US Congress8 minutes ago
-
Lopetegui makes winning start as Wolves boss in League Cup8 minutes ago
-
Masters will allow LIV golfers who qualify to compete in 20238 minutes ago
-
Football: English League Cup results8 minutes ago
-
'We can dream again': The song that marked Argentina's WC campaign8 minutes ago
-
Doctors urge Georgia to send jailed ex-leader abroad for care8 minutes ago
-
Fan gloom as Argentina World Cup victory parade ends abruptly8 minutes ago
-
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 2518 minutes ago
-
Aborted World Cup bus parade a snapshot of Argentina's charm and vice28 minutes ago
-
China says no new Covid deaths after changing criteria28 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.