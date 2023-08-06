Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership result

Glasgow, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership result on Sunday, the concluding game in the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season: Hibernian 2 (Le Fondre 72, Doidge 82) St Mirren 3 (O'Hara 15-pen, Olusanya 17, Greive 89) Played Saturday Celtic 4 (Turnbull 17-pen, 42, Furuhashi 26, O'Riley 73) Ross County 2 (White 60, Brown 90) Dundee 1 (Cameron 68) Motherwell 1 (Bair 45) Kilmarnock 1 (Lyons 65) Rangers 0Livingston 0 Aberdeen 0St Johnstone 0 Hearts 2 (Oda 75, Shankland 90)

Related Topics

Rangers Aberdeen Dundee Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

2 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

3 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

4 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

6 hours ago
Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous