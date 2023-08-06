Football: Scottish Premiership Result
Glasgow, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership result on Sunday, the concluding game in the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season: Hibernian 2 (Le Fondre 72, Doidge 82) St Mirren 3 (O'Hara 15-pen, Olusanya 17, Greive 89) Played Saturday Celtic 4 (Turnbull 17-pen, 42, Furuhashi 26, O'Riley 73) Ross County 2 (White 60, Brown 90) Dundee 1 (Cameron 68) Motherwell 1 (Bair 45) Kilmarnock 1 (Lyons 65) Rangers 0Livingston 0 Aberdeen 0St Johnstone 0 Hearts 2 (Oda 75, Shankland 90)