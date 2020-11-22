UrduPoint.com
Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:50 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Dundee United 2 (Clark 76, 80) Hamilton Academical 1 (Callachan 65) Hibernian 2 (Murphy 52, Nisbet 59) Celtic 2 (Edouard 79-pen, Laxalt 90+1) Kilmarnock 3 (Brophy 14, Kabamba 68-pen, Burke 90+3) Ross County 1 (Grivosti 42) Livingston 0 St.

Mirren 1 (Doyle-Hayes 56) St. Johnstone 1 (May 34-pen) Motherwell 1 (O'Hara 17) Playing SundayRangers v Aberdeen (1200GMT)

