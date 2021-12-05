Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:40 PM
Glasgow, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Dundee United 0 Celtic 3 (Rogic 19, Turnbull 40, Scales 81) Playing later (1500 GMT) Livingston v Hearts Played Saturday Aberdeen 4 (Watkins 7, 43, Ramirez 9, 71) St Mirren 1 (Tanser 42) Hibernian 1 (Nisbet 33) Motherwell 1 (Watt 60)Rangers 3 (Aribo 36, Sweeny 55-og, Morelos 70) Dundee 0St Johnstone v Ross County - postponed (weather)