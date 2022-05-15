Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 07:40 PM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Aberdeen 0 St Mirren 0 Hibernian 4 (McGinn 44, Scott 48, 61, 88) St Johnstone 0 Livingston 2 (Shinnie 78, Forrest 84) Dundee 1 (Mulligan 59) Played Saturday Celtic 6 (Furuhashi 21, 44, Turnbull 40, Jota 59, Giakoumakis 68, 90+1) Motherwell 0Hearts 1 (Haring 24) Rangers 3 (Itten 33, Lowey 45, McKinnon 81)Ross County 1 (Spittal 65) Dundee United 2 (Clark 70-pen, 89)