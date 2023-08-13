Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 10:00 PM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Aberdeen 1 (Miovski 25) Celtic 3 (Abada 11, Furuhashi 29, O'Riley 84) Hearts 0 Kilmarnock 0 Motherwell 2 (Wilkinson 66, Biereth 85) Hibernian 1 (Le Fondre 90+4-pen) Played Saturday Rangers 4 (Lammers 10, Danilo 78, Sima 84, Dowell 90) Livingston 0Ross County 2 (Turner 40, Randall 51) St Johnstone 0St Mirren 2 (Shaughnessy 7-og, Mandron 45+4) Dundee 1 (Mulligan 63)