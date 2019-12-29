Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Celtic 1 (Edouard 42) Rangers 2 (Kent 36, Katic 56) Hearts 1 (Meshino 49) Aberdeen 1 (McGinn 68) Livingston 2 (Guthrie 62, 77) Hibernian 0 Motherwell 1 (Long 5) Hamilton 2 (Martin 68, Moyo 77)St. Johnstone 1 (Hendry 84) Ross County 1 (Vigurs 72)St. Mirren 1 (Durmus 17) Kilmarnock 0