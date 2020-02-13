Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:30 AM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Wednesday: Celtic 5 (Ntcham 30, Jullien 46, McGregor 52, Christie 67, Simunovic 80) Hearts 0 Kilmarnock 2 (O'Donnell 77, Brophy 88) Rangers 1 (Arfield 32) Hibernian 3 (McNulty 7, Doidge 41, Jackson 84) Ross County 0 Livingston 2 (Lawless 34-pen, Dykes 46) St Mirren 1 (Obika 50) St Johnstone 2 (Hendry 27, Kane 90) Motherwell 1 (Long 32) Played TuesdayHamilton 1 (Ogkmpoe 84) Aberdeen 3 (Main 15, McGinn 23, McLennan 45+4)