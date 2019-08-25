Football: Scottish Premiership Results -- Collated
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 11:10 PM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Celtic 3 (Bayo 29, 60, McGregor 54) Hearts 1 (Washington 81) St Mirren 0 Rangers 1 (Barisic 59) Played Saturday Hamilton 1 (Cunningham 24-pen) Motherwell 3 (Hartley 16, Donnelly 21-pen, Long 51) Hibernian 2 (Jackson 25, Kamberi 69) St Johnstone 2 (O'Halloran 68, Kerr 90)Kilmarnock 0 Aberdeen 0Ross County 1 (Stewart 44) Livingston 4 (Guthrie 3, Lawless 14, Dykes 26, Stobbs 52)