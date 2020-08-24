Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Aberdeen 2 (Ferguson 49-pen, Wright 55) Livingston 1 (Pittman 69) St Johnstone 0 Hibernian 1 (Mallan 90+1-pen) Played Saturday Motherwell 0 Hamilton 1 (Odoffin 86) Rangers 2 (Roofe 50, Kent 77) Kilmarnock 0St Mirren 1 (Obika 14) Ross County 1 (Sheron 70-og)Dundee United 0 Celtic 1 (Ajeti 83)