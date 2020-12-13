UrduPoint.com
Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results - collated

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Dundee United 1 (Smith 33) Rangers 2 (Tavernier 26, Goldson 44) Celtic 2 (Elyounoussi 57, Duffy 70) Kilmarnock 0 Played Saturday Hamilton 0 Hibernian 4 (Boyle 10-pen, Doidge 39, McGinn 65, Nisbet 68) St Johnstone 1 (Kane 54) Livingston 2 (Guthrie 48, Robinson 65)Motherwell 0 St.

Mirren 1 (McGrath 13)Aberdeen 2 (Main 5, 57) Ross County 0

