Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 11:10 PM
Glasgow, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Motherwell 0 Hearts 3 (Shankland 17, Forrest 50, 90) St Mirren 2 (O'Hara 43, Ayunga 53) Celtic 0 Played Saturday Hibernian 3 (Boyle 45+1-pen, Campbell 62, 73) Aberdeen 1 (Lopes 4) Livingston 1 (Montano 25) Kilmarnock 0Rangers 2 (Colak 8, 49) Dundee United 1 (Smith 59)St Johnstone 0 Ross County 0